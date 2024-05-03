Missoula man sentenced on illegal possession of firearm charge

MISSOULA — A Missoula man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to illegally having a gun.

Caleb Gerard Diamond, 24 was sentenced on Wednesday to 33 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a loaded and stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced.

Diamond had pleaded guilty in December 2023 to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that in May 2023, Diamond — while on felony probation for two separate crimes — was arrested for exposing himself in public while watching two females leave a movie theater.

Diamond was found to be in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun and methamphetamine, a news release states.

The gun had been stolen the previous October from a vehicle a few blocks from where Diamond was arrested. Prosecutors said that 12 days earlier, Diamond stole ammunition from a local business.

When questioned about firearms in his home, Diamond initially said he wasn’t aware of any but then said he recently had purchased a shotgun and gave it to his roommate.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case. The Missoula Police Department, Montana Probation and Parole and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.