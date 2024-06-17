Watch Now
Missoula County Sheriff's Office seeking help in identifying burglary suspect

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect from a burglary late Saturday night
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jun 16, 2024

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is looking for your help in identifying a person who attacked an employee during a Saturday evening burglary.

The Missoula Sheriff's Office responded to the Hellgate Trading Post on Mullan Road at approximately 11:15 Saturday night.

The suspect — who was wearing all black, including a hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses and a surgical mask — injured an employee with a large bottled beverage.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the suspect left the business, he was seen in the Greenfield Mobile court on Mullan Road, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and should not approach the suspect. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

