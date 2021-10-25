Missing Dixon woman’s ex-boyfriend facing additional firearms charges

MISSOULA — The former boyfriend of Jermain Charlo -- the Dixon woman who went missing from Missoula in June of 2018 -- is facing more federal firearms charges.

Michael Defrance now faces charges for making a false statement while trying to buy a firearm.

Court documents filed on Oct. 21 state that on or about Feb. 24, 2018, Defrance tried to buy a rifle from a Missoula pawn shop.

The court documents allege Defrance knowingly made a false written statement to the store saying he had not been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

However, Defrance was convicted of that crime in 2013 against Charlo.

Court documents then say Defrance again purchased a firearm from a Missoula pawn shop and made another false statement on Aug. 25, 2018.

DeFrance was in court this summer on charges he owned firearms when he wasn't legally allowed to do so. That case is still pending.

Meantime, like before, Defrance's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the new superseding indictment. Click here to read the document.

