Miles City police looking for man after alleged threat to open fire in Walmart

MILES CITY — Miles City Police are searching for a man after he allegedly threatened to open fire inside the town's Walmart Saturday afternoon, according to Police Chief Doug Colombik.

MCPD dispatch received a call just after 3:00 p.m. saying several kids overheard a man in the Walmart bathroom say he was going to "shoot up the place." Colombik said officers arrived within minutes and cleared the building as they searched for the suspect inside. The building was locked down for an hour and five minutes.

After not finding anyone matching the description, police reviewed surveillance camera footage and saw a person of interest come out of the bathroom and leave out the front door moments before officers arrived.

The kids - who relayed the information to a family member who then called dispatch - say they never saw a weapon, nor could one be seen in the video.

Photo courtesy Miles City Police Police are searching for a person of interest after reports of a man threatening to open fire inside Walmart on Saturday.

Police are now searching for a 6'2" or 6'3" Native American man believed to be between 16 and 18 years of age. They ask anyone with information on who this might be to contact them.