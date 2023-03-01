Manhattan, MT man accused of receiving meth in the mail for redistribution

A Manhattan man was arrested for accepting a package he allegedly believed contained methamphetamine on Tuesday, Feb. 28 2023.

Kevin Andrew Bacon, 49, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday where he was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

MTN News Kevin Andrew Bacon

Court documents say an agent with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (MDCI) was alerted by a postal inspector on Feb. 22, 2023 that a suspicious package was sent via Priority Mail from Waterford, California to a P.O. Box in Manhattan.

After obtaining a federal search warrant, a postal inspector searched the package and reportedly found about two pounds of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The inspector allegedly removed the meth and replaced it with imitation packaging.

According to court documents, MDCI agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package to a USPS facility in Manhattan on Feb. 28. Bacon allegedly entered the post office, retrieved the package, and was apprehended before he reached his vehicle upon leaving. He was taken to the Manhattan Police Department.

Bacon allegedly acknowledged his Miranda rights and agreed to an interview with MDCI agents. Court documents say he admitted that a friend, James Stringari, asked to send the package to Bacon’s P.O. Box and that Bacon would receive some of the meth in exchange for delivering it.

Bacon’s next court appearance is set for May 17. His bond was set at $20,000.