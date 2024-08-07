Man with a knife threatens pickleball player and dog at Bozeman park

BOZEMAN — A New Orleans man is facing multiple charges after threatening another man and his dog with a box cutter in a Bozeman park on Tuesday.

Brett Anthony Barthe, 41, appeared Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer, bodily injury, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. He was also charged with five counts of disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, Bozeman Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at Bogart Park, where Barthe was reportedly threatening a man and his dog with a box cutter. When officers arrived, the victim pointed to Barthe located in a nearby tennis court, shirtless and next to a bicycle.

The victim reportedly told police that he was playing pickleball while his dog was tethered in the corner of the fenced tennis court lying down. The man told officers that Barthe began yelling at the dog, holding a folding box cutter out, and waving it toward the dog. The man grabbed his dog and attempted to run away from Barthe as he cursed and yelled.

When officers approached Barthe, he reportedly began to yell and curse at the officers and was taken to the ground when they attempted to control him. The officers reported that Barthe was swinging his arms and grabbing at a female officer's vest and equipment. During the struggle, an officer activated a taser and Barthe was secured.

Barthe was transported to the hospital where he continued to yell, threaten, and curse at officers and medical staff including doctors and nurses.

At court on Wednesday, Barthe's bond was set at $250,000. He also had an outburst where he cursed at the plaintiff. He was held in contempt of court and was removed from the courtroom.