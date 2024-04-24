Man wanted in connection with Bonner disturbance facing attempted homicide charge

MISSOULA — A man who was wanted for a disturbance in the Bonner area on April 15, 2024, is now behind bars.

Damon B. Piedalue, 35, of Bonner is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on charges of attempted homicide.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith confirmed with MTN that Piedalue is in custody.

Smith did not elaborate on when and where Piedalue was arrested.

According to the Missoula jail roster, Piedalue was booked just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.