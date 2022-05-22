Man killed, woman injured in Lincoln County shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting north of Libby on Saturday, May 21, 2022, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office said deputies and Libby Volunteer Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was dead at the scene when deputies arrived; the woman was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds before being transported via Life Flight to the hospital. No details about her current condition were provided.

While detectives with the Sheriff's Office processed the scene, a multi-agency manhunt was launched for shooting suspect Garry Douglas Seaman.

Seaman was arrested near his residence in Flathead County around 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. The shooting victims have not been identified at this time.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.