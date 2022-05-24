Man killed in shooting with Billings police officers

Update 9 a.m. Tuesday
Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick provided this statement Tuesday morning regarding the shooting:
Officers responded to the area of the Ledgestone Hotel (4863 King Ave E) at 11:19 PM for a report of a male assaulting a female with a firearm. Officers were provided a suspect description and advised the suspect was leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and the suspect failed to stop for Officers and a pursuit was started. The pursuit came to an end at Fireside Lanes (1431 Industrial Avenue) when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. The suspect was armed and non-compliant. Six (6) BPD Officers were involved in the shooting and one (1) Montana Highway Patrol Trooper. The suspect is a 36 year old male from the Billings and Hardin area. The suspect was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.
The Chief of Police will be holding a press conference regarding this event today, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. This conference will be held at the Stillwater Building on the 4th floor located at 316 North 26th Street.
Lennick followed up a short time later with this correction:
Correction to previous release: The suspect was not transported to a medical facility. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. Press conference is still at 11:00 AM.
___________________________________________________
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving officers.
Police said on Twitter the incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a male assaulting a female in the 4800 block of King Avenue East. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue and a shooting took place, according to the post.
A 36-year-old suspect was deceased and detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning.
No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Here's video from the scene of the shooting taken on Tuesday morning:
22-33997 Ofc Involved Shooting 5/23/22 2319 hrs Ofc responded to M assaulting F w/ firearm in 4800 blk of King Ave E. Susp veh fled to 1400 blk of Industrial Ave & shooting took place. Susp 36yo local male is deceased. Detectives on scene, investigation ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 24, 2022
Lt. Lennick