Man killed in shooting with Billings police officers

Update 9 a.m. Tuesday

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick provided this statement Tuesday morning regarding the shooting:

Officers responded to the area of the Ledgestone Hotel (4863 King Ave E) at 11:19 PM for a report of a male assaulting a female with a firearm. Officers were provided a suspect description and advised the suspect was leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and the suspect failed to stop for Officers and a pursuit was started. The pursuit came to an end at Fireside Lanes (1431 Industrial Avenue) when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. The suspect was armed and non-compliant. Six (6) BPD Officers were involved in the shooting and one (1) Montana Highway Patrol Trooper. The suspect is a 36 year old male from the Billings and Hardin area. The suspect was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chief of Police will be holding a press conference regarding this event today, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. This conference will be held at the Stillwater Building on the 4th floor located at 316 North 26th Street.

Lennick followed up a short time later with this correction:

Correction to previous release: The suspect was not transported to a medical facility. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. Press conference is still at 11:00 AM.

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving officers.

Police said on Twitter the incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a male assaulting a female in the 4800 block of King Avenue East. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue and a shooting took place, according to the post.

A 36-year-old suspect was deceased and detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here's video from the scene of the shooting taken on Tuesday morning:

Scene of Billings fatal shooting

Lt. Lennick — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 24, 2022

Paul Humphrey/MTN News Billings police and the Montana Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning at the scene investigating an incident that ended in the parking lot behind the 15th Street Center and in front of Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue.



