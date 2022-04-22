Man facing 9th DUI charge in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Travis Lee Owens has been charged in Great Falls with driving under the influence.

Court documents state that on Thursday, April 21, 2022, a Montana Highway Patrol recorded a vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour north on I-15 between Cascade and Ulm. The trooper initiated a traffic stop.

When Owens got out of the car, he reportedly exhibited "slow" and "clumsy" movements. He also smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Owens performed "poorly" on a field sobriety test, according to court documents.

He told the trooper that he was coming from Helena and admitted drinking beer and smoking marijuana.

Owens refused to provide a breath or blood sample; a blood sample was obtained after the trooper obtained a warrant; results of the sample are pending.

Court documents state that Owens has seven DUI convictions in Montana, and one in Georgia.

Owens, 57 years old, has been charged with driving under the influence (felony; 9th offense) and the following misdemeanors: speeding, driving with suspended/revoked license, unlawful possession of open alcoholic container in vehicle on highway, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Owens also has felony convictions in Hill County for failure to register as an offender; Cascade County for aggravated assault and forgery; and Powell County for escape.



