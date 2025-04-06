Man faces attempted homicide charge after allegedly firing shots in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — A man is facing a charge of attempted homicide after an alleged incident involving shots fired in Belgrade in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 5, 2025, according to Belgrade Police.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told MTN News the suspect was involved in a disturbance that began Friday night and continued into Saturday morning. It occurred in the area of Westwood Circle and Cheery Lane in Belgrade.

Chief Lensing said the suspect fired shots into an occupied vehicle during the dispute.

No injuries have been reported, and the man was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

This is a developing story; we will update you with new information as we get it.

