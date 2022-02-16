Man charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets

GREAT FALLS — James Alexander Drew has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and lottery tickets in Great Falls.

Court documents state that a police officer responded to a report of a burglary at the Town Pump store at 1411 10th Avenue South on February 9, 2022. The store manager said that a man - later identified as Drew - had broken into a secured cage in an upstairs employee-only area.

Drew reportedly stole 55 cartons of cigarettes valued at $5,000, and seven packs of lottery tickets valued at $2,400, along with "miscellaneous store merchandise."

The police officer was able to identify Drew in surveillance video based on a "prior history" with him, and from a booking photo taken on January 22, 2022.

Officers found and arrested Drew on February 11.

Court documents state that Drew has a felony conviction for criminal endangerment, and was out on bond on two pending theft cases at the time of Town Pump burglary.

Drew, 31 years old, has been charged with felony burglary and felony theft.



