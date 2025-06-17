Man charged in murder in Bigfork sentenced to prison

The man who was found guilty in a 2022 Bigfork murder was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Derrick Jackson — who was found guilty in the death of Stanley Grotberg in October of 2022 — was sentenced by a judge to serve 100 years in the Montana State Prison.

Jackson was originally charged with two counts of deliberate homicide; however, a jury found him not guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of his mother Tricia Demotts, in April of 2025.

Derrick James Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The bodies of Grotberg, 65, and Demotts, 62, were found at their home on Esteban Lane in October 2022.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report.

