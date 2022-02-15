Man charged in Great Falls with 9th DUI

GREAT FALLS — Michael Wayne King has been charged with driving under the influence in Great Falls.

According to court documents, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw King driving near the 2000 block of 10th Avenue South.

King's vehicle had one inoperable headlight, and the windshield was partially obstructed by snow and ice.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and began following King, who reportedly was weaving as his vehicle continued westbound, eventually turning on to 15th Street South and stopping in a parking lot.

The trooper noted that King was "slightly off balance," had bloodshot, watery eyes, smelled of alcohol, and was slurring his speech. Court documents state King admitted that he had been drinking.

A breath sample provided by King yielded a blood-alcohol content of .198, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving in Montana.

Court documents note that King has eight DUI convictions - seven in Georgia dating back to 1985, , and one in Wyoming in October 2020.

He also has convictions for battery, aggravated assault, and "possession of firearm or knife during commission of of attempt to commit certain felonies."

King, 61 years old, has been charged with felony DUI (9th offense); driving with a suspended or revoked license; and failure to wear a seatbelt.



