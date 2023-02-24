Man arrested in Bozeman for sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure

BOZEMAN — A Wyoming man was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Bozeman on two counts of sexual abuse of children and indecent exposure to a minor.

Jeremy Lusk, 38, reportedly admitted to having sexually explicit conversations with two female minors.

A detective with the Bozeman Police Department alleged they were communicating with Lusk through an undercover account on an online messaging app.

According to charging documents, Lusk sent explicit photos of himself and it was clear he knew he was talking to a 14-year-old girl and wanted a sexual encounter.

Law enforcement confirmed Lusk’s identity through facial recognition.

Lusk allegedly sent a message asking to meet up with the 14-year-old girl at a restaurant in Bozeman.

When Lusk arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody.

Lusk told officers that he came to Bozeman to meet the 14-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Lusk also admitted he was messaging another girl in Wyoming who he believed to be 16 years old.

Bail was set at $200,000 and his next court appearance is set for March 10.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.