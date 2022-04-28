Man arrested following standoff in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS – A man is behind bars following a Wednesday pursuit and standoff with law enforcement in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance involving a weapon in the 600 block of Armory Road in Whitefish at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers that his son — who has been identified as 43-year-old Quinn G. Lewis of Whitefish — had threatened to kill him and pointed a firearm at him. Deputies were also told that Quinn had two pistols with him -- and possibly a long gun -- and had left the residence in a pickup truck.

Whitefish Police located the truck but Quinn did not stop and a pursuit — which ended at Tamarack Lane and Halfmoon Road — began. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Quinn then refused the law enforcement's orders "and would not submit to arrest."

MTN News

Sheriff Heino says Quinn exited his vehicle at one point and when he tried to get back inside, officers "deployed impact munitions." However, Quinn got back inside the truck and a standoff began.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and negotiators eventually were “able to get Quinn to exit his vehicle and submit to arrest without further incident,” according to a news release.

Quinn was then taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on the charge of Assault with a weapon.