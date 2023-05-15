Man arrested after his mother is found dead in Missoula home

MISSOULA - A man is behind bars in Missoula after his mother was found dead over the weekend in a South Avenue home.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Avenue West shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday a man reported his mother was unconscious in the home.

MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says responding officers "recognized suspicious circumstances" about the 68-year-old female who was dead inside the home.

Following an interview, a 21-year-old man was arrested by police.

The man is being held in the Missoula jail pending charges of Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

An investigation is continuing and MPD reports additional information will be released as it becomes available.