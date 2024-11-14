Watch Now
Man arrested after firing shots at Belgrade Police officers, investigation ongoing

The Belgrade Police Department says a man was arrested after shooting a firearm at officers on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2024.

According to a press release, Belgrade Police officers were dispatched to "a disturbance of unknown circumstances" in the 700 block of Mantle Drive around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers approached the man who had reportedly barricaded himself in a garage with a firearm.

The release says the man fired several shots as the officers approached, forcing them to take cover. The man then reportedly ran from his location and was taken into custody without further incident.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the apprehension that were not related to the shots fired.

Detectives detained several individuals in the ongoing investigation, and one person remains in custody pending criminal charges, according to the release.

The police department is not releasing any further details at this time. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department Detective Division at 406-388-4262.

