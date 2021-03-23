Man accused of dealing cocaine in Bozeman

A Bozeman man accused of dealing cocaine appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday.

Court documents state that in early March, a detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF) received information from a confidential source that Levi Newhouse, 20, was dealing cocaine that he received through the mail.

The detective informed a United States Postal Service inspector about the cocaine Newhouse was allegedly receiving at his address. Last Friday, the inspector intercepted a package sent to Newhouse at his home address, according to court documents. The inspector obtained a search warrant and on Monday opened the package with members of MRDTF.

Court documents say the package contained approximately one ounce of cocaine (29.1 grams including packaging), which the reporting detective said is more than a user amount and indicates intent to distribute.

MRDTF investigators served a search warrant on Newhouse's residence and detained his roommate, who agreed to speak without a lawyer present after being read his rights. The roommate reportedly said he believed it to be the fourth package Newhouse had received and that Newhouse had been dealing cocaine for quite some time.

The reporting detective said in court documents an area of the house appeared to be set up for processing and dealing drugs. Scales, baggies, and $260 cash were allegedly found, along with a bag of flour that could be used to dilute cocaine.

The roommate was released and Newhouse was arrested a short time later in front of the residence. The detective read him his rights and Newhouse initially agreed to speak without an attorney present, denying any knowledge of the package intended for him.

Newhouse then declined to speak further without an attorney and was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

In court Tuesday, Newhouse's bail was set at $50,000. He was granted a waiver of extradition to return to Idaho with family.

If Newhouse posts bond he is ordered not to leave Montana or Idaho and must wear a drug detection patch within 24 hours of his release. His next court date is scheduled for April 9.

Annie Johnson contributed to this report.