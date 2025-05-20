Livingston woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for drug and gun charges

BILLINGS — A Livingston woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Jennifer Michelle Hall, 44, pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2025. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided over the sentencing.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Hall as someone selling methamphetamine as part of a larger drug distribution investigation in Livingston. On December 3, 2021, a search of Hall's residence uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, 10 fentanyl pills, and a semi-automatic pistol with 6 rounds of ammunition.

Hall admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and the firearm, but claimed she was only a user and not a seller. However, a search of her electronic devices revealed text message exchanges showing she was both using and selling drugs in 2021.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Godfrey and investigated by the ATF and Park County Sheriff's Office.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

