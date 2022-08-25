Livingston man accused of deliberate homicide seeks bail reduction

Skyler Griebel, the 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Tyler Netto of Livingston, appeared in Park County District Court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail modification hearing.

Griebel’s bail was set at $1.5 million after the shooting on Feb. 8. In March, Griebel pleaded not guilty to a charge of deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Griebel's defense attorneys are arguing for a reduced bail amount of $100,000 and say Griebel acted in self-defense. Prosecutors say that's up to a jury to decide.

No verdict was reached on Wednesday, with the presiding judge saying a ruling would be issued later.

