Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Livingston man accused of deliberate homicide seeks bail reduction

griebel 082422.jpg
MTN News
griebel 082422.jpg
Posted at 8:50 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 22:50:27-04

Skyler Griebel, the 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Tyler Netto of Livingston, appeared in Park County District Court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail modification hearing.

Griebel’s bail was set at $1.5 million after the shooting on Feb. 8. In March, Griebel pleaded not guilty to a charge of deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Griebel's defense attorneys are arguing for a reduced bail amount of $100,000 and say Griebel acted in self-defense. Prosecutors say that's up to a jury to decide.

No verdict was reached on Wednesday, with the presiding judge saying a ruling would be issued later.

We will update you with any further information we receive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App