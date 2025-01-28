UPDATE: Suspect barricaded at Livingston Starbucks taken into custody

Watch the latest report from MTN's Cassidy Powers here:

Standoff at Livingston Starbucks resolved peacefully, residents commend officers

UPDATE, 1:53 PM — The suspect who was barricaded at the Starbucks in Livingston has been taken into custody without further incident, according to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.

"We will be in the area for a few more minutes, but will have things back to normal shortly. Thank you all for the support," Sheriff Bichler said in an update.

Park County Undersheriff Tad Dykstra told MTN's Cassidy Powers at the scene that the suspect had warrants out and was located at Starbucks in possession of a weapon.

The man's warrants were reportedly out of Yellowstone County. He was identified by law enforcement getting coffee at Starbucks, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.



UPDATE, 1:18 PM — The Livingston Police Department says hotels in the area of the Starbucks have been advised to shelter in place.

The public is asked to continue avoiding the area of Starbucks and Albertsons.



UPDATE, 12:53 PM — Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in an update law enforcement is working with a "barricaded subject" inside the Starbucks in Livingston (2000 W. Park St.).

"All customers and staff have been safely removed from the building. As mentioned, this is a very volatile situation so please stay out of the area. I'll keep you updated as I can," Sheriff Bichler said in the update.

We will continue to update this story as the situation develops.



(First report)

The Park County Sheriff's Office said on social media an "active incident" is underway in the Starbucks and Albertsons parking lot area in Livingston.

The Sheriff's Office and Livingston Police are working the incident, and the public is asked to stay out of the area.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said more information will be released as the situation progresses.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.