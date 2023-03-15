Law enforcement serves search warrant on Belgrade residence

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant on a Belgrade residence on Sunday morning, March 12, 2023.

According to a media release, the joint Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Bozeman Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) served the warrant on a Dakota Street residence with assistance from members of the Belgrade Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana State University Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, and the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

The release said no one was injured and no shots were fired.

To establish contact with the people inside the residence, SRT used distraction devices, vehicle PA systems, and other forms of electronic communication. Everyone in the residence was eventually safely secured and detectives carried out a search of the residence shortly after 9 a.m.

Law enforcement expressed thanks to the Belgrade community for its support in working together to keep the community safe.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.