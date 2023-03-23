Law enforcement on scene of 'active incident' in Four Corners mobile home park

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an active incident in the Forest Mobile Home Park off Norris Road in Four Corners.

The public is asked to stay out of the area during the active law enforcement event.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office said residents reported a man with a weapon in the mobile home park around 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Callers said the man pointed a firearm at them as he drove around the area, according to the release.

The release said the man also pointed a firearm at responding deputies before barricading himself in a trailer and fired a round once inside.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Residents in the immediate area of the trailer have been evacuated, and residents of Forest Park are being instructed to shelter in place.

No further details were released. We will update you when we have more information.