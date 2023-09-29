Kalispell man sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man accused of trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills and pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced to prison on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Justin Jose Romo — pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances — was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

The government alleged in court documents that from March 2022 to September 2022, a Northwest Drug Task Force investigation determined that the 30-year-old Romo was distributing meth and fentanyl in the Flathead Valley.

Investigators learned from sources that Romo was distributing pound quantities of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills and possessed firearms on multiple occasions.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case. The Northwest Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.