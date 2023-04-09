Kalispell man plans to plead guilty to making death threats to Sen. Jon Tester

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man charged with threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester plans to plead guilty.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, is charged with making threats to murder a United States Senator.

Smith is accused of making numerous threatening calls to Senator Tester Kalispell's office leaving several threatening voicemails on Jan. 30, 2023.

In charging documents, Smith acknowledged in the recording that he threatened Senator Tester and such threats were “on purpose.” Smith made the threats because he was upset with Senator Tester’s political decisions.

As part of the plea agreement, Smith agrees to plead guilty to count 1 of the indictment.

By pleading guilty, the United States agrees to not prosecute the defendant for the possession of an unregistered silencer that was found in his home.

Count 1 carries a maximum term of imprisonment of ten years, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for April 20 before U.S. District Court Kathleen DeSoto in Missoula.

