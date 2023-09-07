Investigation underway after shots fired in Victor area

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were heard in the Victor area on Wednesday evening.

Gunshots were reported by residents near Sheafman Corner at approximately 9 p.m. on September 6, 2023.

Witnesses stated multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 near Sheafman Creek.

MTN News

The Sheriff's Office reports no injuries were reported but several rounds did hit buildings in the area, causing damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-375-4060 or submit a tip via the app.

