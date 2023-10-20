International student accused of rape in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Jeppe Holm Raggan, a Norwegian student from Rocky Mountain College in Billings is accused of raping a woman in Bozeman in September 2023.

Court documents say on Sept. 6, a woman contacted a detective with the Bozeman Police Department to report a sexual assault.

The victim said she was attending the MSU football game at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 2 and left at halftime to go to the apartment of her roommate’s boyfriend.

The victim said Raggan approached her and her roommate at the apartment complex and started talking to them. He then followed the two up to the apartment, according to court documents.

Raggan allegedly grabbed and kissed the victim when they were briefly left alone, causing her to pull back and tell him she didn’t want to. The victim’s roommate returned with her boyfriend and another person, at which point the victim told her what happened.

According to court documents, the victim told her roommate that she wanted to go, but Raggan grabbed her by the arm and led her upstairs. He allegedly led her into an empty bedroom, pinned her down on the bed and began to have sexual intercourse with her, despite her telling him “no” and that she did not want to have sex.

The victim said she went into the bathroom when Raggan let her up and began to throw up. She said when she came out, Raggan was on the bed, naked, as she went downstairs to find her roommate. Raggan allegedly left the apartment as the victim was telling her roommate what had happened and could not be located.

Court documents say the victim underwent a sex assault exam at Bozeman Health the next day during which the nurse found bruises that the victim said were from Raggan hitting her while holding her mouth shut.

In interviews with law enforcement, the victim’s roommate and her boyfriend corroborated the victim’s account of the incident. The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office filed charges on Oct. 5.

Raggan competed as a member of the Rocky Mountain College ski team in the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding National Championships earlier this year. He is also listed on the 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List at Rocky Mountain College.

Raggan appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday where he was charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent.