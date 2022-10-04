Info sought on Anaconda bar burglary

ANACONDA — The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.

According to a social media post from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center, officials are seeking information on any suspicious persons or vehicles around the 300 block of E Commercial, in the alley, or intersecting streets around 0200 to 0600 on the morning of October 3rd. There was a burglary and theft of a safe from the Midway Bar.

A dark-gray Carhartt beanie cap (pictured) was left behind as well as several other items.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center

If you have any information, contact Det. Staley by messaging the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center Facebook page or call 406-563-5241 or text 406-490-5269.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.