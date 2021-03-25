Georgia fugitive killed by US Marshals in Montana has been identified

The Stillwater County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday Christopher Eric Cook, 41 years old of Georgia.

Chief Deputy Timothy Hornung said in a news release the Montana Highway Patrol tried to pull him over outside Laurel but were led on a chase along the interstate through Stillwater County. The U.S. Marshals and the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the chase.

Cook was finally stopped around 11 a.m. near mile marker 399. The westbound lanes of the interstate were then closed.

Hornung said the man got out of his vehicle, walked away, then turned toward law enforcement officers and brandished a gun. He ignored commands to surrender, and the two deputies shot the man several times, according to Hornung. Cook died at the scene.

Cook was wanted by police in Franklin, Georgia, for aggravated stalking and a felony charge of making terroristic threats, according to HeardCitizen.com : "Authorities attempted to serve the warrant and arrest Cook on Monday, March 15 when he fled into a large wooded area near Redland Road. Cook was in possession of an assault rifle at the time. Several communications to Cook by authorities attempting to negotiate with Cook to turn himself were unsuccessful."

The incident is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.