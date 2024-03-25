Watch Now
Gallatin County Sheriff opens homicide investigation after dead body found in Belgrade gravel pit

The body was found in the Knife River gravel pit, located south of I-90 near the airport, on Monday morning, March 25, 2024.
Though the death of the person found in the gravel pit is being investigated as a homicide, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says there is no threat to the public.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 25, 2024
BELGRADE — A dead body was discovered at a Belgrade gravel pit Monday morning.

The body was found in the Knife River gravel pit, which is located south of I-90 near the airport.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, around 8 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to the gravel pit on the report of a dead body.

“Our detectives are currently out there now, as well as the Coroner’s Office,” said Sheriff Springer.

Springer says they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Although the Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the body found in the gravel pit, I spoke with two Knife River employees who shared that they heard the body is a man.

According to these employees, he was found in his underwear, and his hands appeared to be bloody.

Although the death is being investigated as a possible homicide, Sheriff Springer says there is currently no threat to the public.

“But, any time a homicide occurs in this community, and we don’t have the answers yet, it’s a concern,” said Springer. “We want to be paying attention to what’s going on.”

Right now, no further details are available. We will have the latest updates as we get more information.

