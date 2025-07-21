Former Benefis chaplain sentenced for sexually abusing sisters

GREAT FALLS — Richard Brennan, who served as an on-call chaplain at Benefis Health System in Great Falls for several years, was sentenced in his home country of Ireland after he admitted to sexually assaulting his sisters more than 40 years ago.

According to the Irish Times, Brennan was sentenced to eight years for a total of 24 offenses.

During his trial in Ireland in March, Brennan admitted to the offenses, which occurred when his sisters were minors.

The Irish Times said that Brennan was between 16 and 20 years old at the time of the crimes.

We contacted Benefis today, and they replied with the following statement:

Richard Brennan is a former employee whose work involved little interaction with patients individually. His part-time, limited scope as a Benefis employee almost exclusively consisted of team-based interactions. We received no complaints about Richard from patients or other employees during his tenure with the organization. In March 2025, we became aware that Richard faced serious allegations outside of the United States, and at that time he resigned from his position at Benefis. The organization believes in the philosophy of assuming innocence until guilt is proven or admitted and was unaware of the extent of the allegations against Richard prior to the publicity surrounding his sentencing.

The Irish Times noted: "Three sisters who were sexually abused by their brother over years in their south Dublin family home have voiced 'deep disappointment' over the 'leniency' of his eight-year prison sentence."

