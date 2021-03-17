FBI ID's man wanted in connection with Lodge Grass officer-involved shooting

The FBI is seeking a Crow tribal member in connection with a weekend officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass.

Darnell Lee Notafraid, 36, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his chest, finger, left hand, and right arm.

The bureau said an officer with the Bureau of Indian Services received mild injuries in the incident, and an unidentified man left the scene.

Notafraid's condition is not known to the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or the Crow Agency BIA Police dispatch at (406) 638-2631.

