Drug investigation leads to evacuation of Livingston gas station due to suspected hazardous materials

Law enforcement in Park County says a Town Pump was evacuated due to suspected hazardous drug-manufacturing materials found in the parking lot early Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2024.

The Livingston Police Department said on Facebook officers responded to a report of a potential HAZMAT situation in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Town Pump at 2200 West Park Street.

According to the post, the materials were identified as "possible precursors to drug manufacturing." Missouri River Drug Task Force detectives were contacted, along with Livingston Fire/Rescue.

The Park County Sheriff's Office also posted about the incident, saying, "Deputies identified concerning substances in the vehicle and evacuated Town Pump as a precautionary measure."

According to Livingston Police, the items were removed from the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. and the scene was stabilized. The Town Pump reopened for business around 7 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the occupant of the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges and the vehicle was removed from the scene.

No further details were released, and the incident remains under investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.