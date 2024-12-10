Driver cited after crashing into Backcountry store in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN — On early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed into the Backcountry store in downtown Bozeman.

The driver of the vehicle left a hole in the historic store on the corner of South Bozeman Avenue and East Babcock Street. As of Monday morning, the store was boarded up.

Bozeman Police did say they were able to locate the suspect and charge them in connection with the crash.

“The individual who admitted to being in the vehicle causing the crash, and he was subsequently cited for traffic-related offenses in regard to the crash,” says Patrol Captain Hal Richardson.

The driver is expected to be seen in municipal court at a later date.