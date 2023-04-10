Driver charged in pinning, killing pedestrian at Snowbowl

MISSOULA - A pedestrian died following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot near Missoula on the evening of April 5, 2023.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Novak said a pedestrian was sitting in a camping chair at the back of their car when a truck that was purposely fishtailing and spinning in the Snowbowl parking pinned the pedestrian between both vehicles.

When law enforcement arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck that pinned and killed the pedestrian was investigated for a DUI and was served a search warrant for his blood.

The driver has now been charged with vehicular homicide by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

