Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients at Missoula hospital back in court

Dr. Tyler James Hurst is accused of sexually assaulting 15 patients after three new patients have come forward
Tyler James Hurst Video Court
Kathryn Roley/MTN News
Dr. Tyler James Hurst appearing via video in a Missoula courtroom on June 20, 2024, Dr. Hurst is accused of sexually assaulting several patients in the emergency room at Community Medical Center.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jun 21, 2024

MISSOULA — A local doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting patients was back in court on Thursday, June 20.

A total of 15 people have accused Dr. Tyler James Hurst of sexually assaulting them in the emergency room at Community Medical Center.

Three additional victims have come forward since the last hearing earlier this month. According to court documents, the allegations go back as far as 2017.

Dr. Hurst is currently in Mississippi at a sex addiction rehabilitation facility and is under a court order to not leave.

A judge set the next hearing in the case for Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 2 p.m.

