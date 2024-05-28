Dillon man accused of rape by two women

A Dillon man is accused of raping two women who the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office says are Montana Western students.

According to charging documents, one of the alleged victims told investigators that Chase Kitchen bought her a drink at a local bar in March 2024. She told police she blacked out after getting about halfway through the drink.

She says she woke up in Kitchen's bed the next day and believed she had been raped.

Another woman reported that in May 2021, Kitchen grabbed her neck and wrist and held her down while he raped her.

According to the Beaverhead County Sheriff, Kitchen is employed by the Montana Youth Challenge Academy and is being held in the Beaverhead County Detention Center.