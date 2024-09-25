Details emerge in armed standoff with Bozeman Police

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department has released more details of an overnight armed standoff that ended with the suspect's arrest Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2024.

Bozeman PD said in a press release that officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a firearm on West Lamme Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said they saw the suspect take an AR-style rifle from his vehicle during an argument over parking.

The suspect, identified as Seth Ryan Gomez, had left the area as officers responded. According to the release, witnesses said Gomez became increasingly confrontational during the argument, which led to him retrieving the rifle. Officers issued an "Attempt to Locate" after confirming Gomez was not at his residence.

The release says that shortly after 9 p.m., officers were informed that Gomez was back at his residence in the 900 block of West Lamme Street. Bozeman Police and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team established a perimeter around Gomez's residence.

A SWAT team out of Helena was also called in to assist.

Gomez was repeatedly given instructions to surrender throughout the standoff as it continued into Wednesday morning. The release says officers eventually deployed tear gas and took Gomez into custody shortly after 7 a.m.

Gomez faces four felony counts of assault with a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center pending a court appearance.

Bozeman PD said no injuries were reported due to the incident and extended thanks to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman School District 7, Bozeman Fire Department, and the joint Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for their assistance.