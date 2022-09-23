Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified

COLUMBIA FALLS - The victim in a Tuesday fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls has been identified as a Kila man.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports deputies — along with the Columbia Falls Police Department — responded to Dawn Drive for a report that a man who was stabbed by another man.

MTN News

The victim, identified as Lukas Davis of Kila, was transported to Logan Health where he eventually died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Zain Alexander Rayne Glass, of Columbia Falls, was taken into custody by responding officers and is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the stabbing and anyone with any information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

