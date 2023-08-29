Charges filed in double-fatal shooting at Superior bar

MISSOULA - We are learning additional information about the weekend shooting deaths of two people at a bar in Superior.

Charging documents show 47-year-old Kraig Walter Benson is facing two deliberate homicide charges in Mineral County.

He was taken into custody late Sunday night west of Lolo after officials say he fled the scene in Superior.

Kraig Benson is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Jenny Benson, and a bartender, Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar on Sunday night.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows a man leaving the bar to retrieve an item from his vehicle before returning to sit down next to a woman.

Court documents state the footage then shows the man pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the woman in the head before turning to fire at the bartender.

After firing several shots, the man left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe but was followed by a witness who reported his location to law enforcement.

The man, later identified as Kraig Benson, was arrested early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Jenny Benson was taken to the hospital in Superior but later died from her wounds. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

