Charges filed against Ferndale man accused of fatal shooting

POLSON — The man who is accused of killing one woman and injuring two other people earlier this month in Ferndale will be in court on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to face several felony charges.

The Lake County Attorney's Office is charging Matthew Thomas Vitek with one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the fatal shooting that happened on December 10, 2023.

Vitek is accused of shooting and killing 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork at a residence on Cayuse Lane in Lake County before shooting and injuring two other people on the property.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds and Vitek firing a gun inside a shop, according to court documents.

Video surveillance captured the entire event showing Jordan yelling to the two victims to call the police.

The defendant could be heard saying on the surveillance video "You're all going to die", he then shot all three victims.

Prosecutors say Vitek was taken into custody after throwing his gun down while the three victims were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Jordan later died while the two other victims are still recovering.

Vitek is expected in Lake County District Court on Thursday where prosecutors will request a $3 million bond.