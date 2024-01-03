Butte woman sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl in Bozeman

A Butte woman was sentenced on Wednesday to four years in prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills in the Bozeman area, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana said in August 2023, 40-year-old Amber Marie Cody pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, Cody sold 100 fentanyl pills to a person in Bozeman in July 2022. She was later arrested for a parole violation after a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle she was traveling in as a passenger.

Officers reportedly searched her backpack and found a large sum of cash and methamphetamine. Court documents say the deputy also found a bag of pills Cody had on her person and attempted to hide.

In addition to her prison term, Cody was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case that was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark. The Missouri River Drug Task Force and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.