Butte-Silver Bow police officer facing felony strangulation charge

BUTTE - A Butte-Silver Bow police officer is facing a felony strangulation charge after being arrested Tuesday.

According to a press release, Benjamin Rauch, 46, of Butte, is facing charges of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, which is a felony offense. Rauch was arrested at the Butte Police Department on Tuesday afternoon by agents of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. Rauch was arrested on a warrant issued by Butte-Silver Bow Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark.

Rauch, who is a Butte-Silver Bow police officer, was arrested in relation to a reported assault that occurred on the night of Monday, December 3rd. During that incident, Butte Police responded to a residence on Toole Street on the report of an adult female who had allegedly been assaulted at a different location.

Rauch was brought before Judge Pezdark and was then booked into the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. He was released from the detention center after posting a $50,000 bond.

Butte Police conducted the preliminary investigation into the incident and then requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Rauch was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center, but he was off duty at the time of his arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.