Browning man admits sexually abusing children

GREAT FALLS — Jonathan Cadotte of Browning, accused of sexually abusing two children on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, admitted to the charges in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Cadotte, 60 years old, pleaded guilty to superseding information charging him with aggravated sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors allege that from about September 2019 to September 2020, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act by force against a victim, identified as Jane Doe 1. Forensic evidence found at one of the remote locations she identified confirmed the abuse, according to court documents.

Court documents also allege that from 1993 to about 1998, also in the Browning area, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act with a victim, identified as Jane Doe 2, who had not yet reached 12 years of age.

Cadotte faces a sentence of up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

MTN Jonathan Cadotte

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and set sentencing for December 8. Cadotte remains in jail pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

