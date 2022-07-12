The family of Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara that lives in Bozeman says he had just celebrated his 19th birthday days before he was stabbed to death in Bozeman on July 7.

“Eso es duro duro, yo estaba comiendo como a las 12 cuando me avisaron, un amigo me dijo ‘Elmer mataron a Lesman’ le dije vete para fuera estas loco le dije yo.. no deveras me dice ay esta tino llorando afuera, el papa,” dijo Elmer Suazo Primo de Lesman Escobar- Andara.

"It's hard- hard- I was eating around midnight when they notified me- a friend told me ‘Elmer they killed Lesman,’ I told him get out of here you are crazy I told him—no it's true- Tino the dad is crying outside,” says Elemer Suazo, Lesman Escobar- Andara’s cousin.

Shock for a family processing the loss of 19 year old Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara after being killed last week.

“Nadie en la familia de nosotros cree que es cierto,porque es un niño- Lesman mira,” dijo Suazo.

“No one in our family can believe that it's true- because he's a kid- I mean look,” says Suazo.

Finding out the news left Elemer Suazo, the victim's second cousin in disbelief.

“Lesman se nos fue- no se nos ha ido el muchacho- se nos adelantó,” dijo Suzao.

“Lesman left us- the guy didn’t leave us- he just got ahead of us,” says Suazo.

Suazo has been a rock to help Lesman’s dad cope during this tough time.

“Yo le dije a mi primo de que le echemos ánimo, que le echemos ganas, porque es duro lo que estamos pasando,” dijo Suazo.

“I tell my cousin that we need to get going.. to move forward.. because what we are going through is hard,” says Suazo.

Not only does a family in Bozeman mourn, his mother back in Honduras also mourns thousands of miles away without her son.

“Se siente.. se siente feo.. un vacío que entra que no has de tener ni una idea el cipote que le ayudaba a ella, era su mano derecha,” dijo Suazo.

“It feels- it feels bad- an emptiness that fills- that you have no idea—the kid always helped her out—he was her right hand,” says Suazo.

Suazo remembers a fond memory of the first time working with Lesman after moving to Bozeman three years ago.

“Nosotros llegamos a trabajar a big sky, alegres porque nuncas habíamos visto la nieve- se tiraron del bowl de nieve y se tiraron, hasta un cartera perdieron ese día- se rodaron el primerito dia que llegaron- alegres- ya no íbamos a esta en el calor ahora vamos a estar en lo helado,” digo Suazo.

“When we first got to Big Sky to work—joyful because we had never seen snow—they threw themselves off the hill of snow—they even lost their wallet that day- they rolled down that very first day- joyful- we weren’t going to be in the heat any more, we were going to be in the cold,” says Suazo.

At the end of the day Suazo thanks the community for the support they have received.

“Bozeman me ayudado- Bozeman me ayudado en mucho,” dijo Suazo.

"Bozeman has helped me out- Bozeman has helped me out in so much,” says Suazo.

The family is trying to return Lesman's body to Honduras. There is a Zelle Fundraiser; if you would like to help out, the account is under 406-224-5747.