Bozeman Police vehicles on DUI stop get hit by another allegedly impaired driver

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department said two of its vehicles were struck by an allegedly impaired driver as officers were in the midst of another DUI investigation on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Bozeman PD said in a social media post the incident happened early Sunday morning. According to charging documents, the second driver rear-ended the police vehicles on Main Street just west of 19th Avenue.

One of the struck vehicles had the initial DUI suspect inside, who was not injured in the crash. Charging documents say two officers were outside their vehicles and injured in the crash.

The post said the two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to recover, despite being shaken up by the incident.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded and led the second DUI investigation. The driver allegedly admitted to drinking and had a blood alcohol concentration of .156, nearly twice the legal limit. According to Bozeman PD, the woman also had an open vodka Red Bull in her vehicle.

The driver was arrested and cited with three counts of criminal endangerment for the two officers and the suspect in the vehicle.

"Traffic stops are unpredictable and can quickly become dangerous," Bozeman PD said in the post. "This incident is a clear reminder of the risks our officers face in the line of duty. There is no excuse to drive drunk. It’s not worth the risk. Call a friend, call a ride, or make a plan before you drink."

Bozeman PD thanked the officers "for your courage, your quick response, and your continued commitment to keeping Bozeman safe."

