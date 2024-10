BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins.

The police department said on Facebook the break-ins occurred around Ferguson and Monroe, and the suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at Walmart. He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build:

Bozeman Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Carden at kcarden@bozeman.net.