Bozeman Police: Lewis and Bark Dog Park closed due to 'ongoing investigation'

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says the Lewis and Bark Dog Park parking lot and the intersection of Fowler and Ravali are currently closed due to what the department says is an "ongoing incident."

Bozeman PD posted the following on Facebook:

Due to an ongoing incident, the Lewis and Bark Dog Park parking lot and the intersection of Fowler and Ravali is currently closed. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. A male was arrested on a warrant out of a vehicle at that location and there are safety concerns about the contents of the vehicle. Please avoid the area until the contents are deemed safe and this situation is resolved.

No further details are currently available.

MTN News has a reporter at the scene, and we will update you as we get more information.