Bozeman Police investigating attempted homicide near East Story Street and Bozeman Avenue

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says it is currently investigating an attempted homicide in the southeast area of Bozeman on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Bozeman PD said on social media that law enforcement responded Wednesday morning to the area of East Story Street and Bozeman Avenue. More than 12 people have been detained, and the "active portion of the critical incident has been resolved," according to police.

Longfellow School was briefly put on shelter-in-place status out of an abundance of caution. There was no specific threat to students or the school, and the shelter-in-place is now lifted.

Bozeman PD says law enforcement will remain on the scene investigating the incident. Story Street is closed between Black and Bozeman avenues, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details were available. We will update you as we get more information.